McConnell in control, must deliver

No more excuses for Mitch McConnell. Over the past eight years he has told us that nothing could be done in the House and the Senate because we didn’t have majorities. Then he told us that nothing could be done until we had the White House.
Now, the ball is in his court. We hear that health care and tax reform are in trouble in the Senate. He should get it done; no more recesses, vacations or summertime junkets around the globe. Forget decorum and “reaching across the aisle.” When have the Democrats ever reached across the great divide? Bring it home or we will send him back home.
Ray Depa Sr.
Lexington
