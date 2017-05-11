Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 6:29 AM

Congress must do its job

Remove Rex Tillerson. Remove Jeff Sessions. Remove Betsy DeVos. Remove Steve Bannon. Remove Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Replace the Supreme Court nominee and do not change the majority vote rules in the Senate. Do not repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act.

Cease paying for protection for Melania Trump in any residence outside the White House. Cease payment for protection, travel to or from, and any incidental expenses incurred at Mar-a-Lago.

Investigate any and all ties to Russia by any member of the Trump team or supporters. Demand all of President Donald Trump’s tax returns and investigate them. Immediately move for Trump’s impeachment and prosecution.

Congress must do its job. Party is immaterial; the House and Senate serve the country.

Kyle Kuykendall

Lexington

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shake Shack opens tomorrow at The Summit at Fritz Farm

Shake Shack opens tomorrow at The Summit at Fritz Farm 4:54

Shake Shack opens tomorrow at The Summit at Fritz Farm
KHSAA commissioner not worried about perceived centralization of championships 0:54

KHSAA commissioner not worried about perceived centralization of championships
'Horrible, beyond horrible:' Students pepper sprayed during training 1:46

'Horrible, beyond horrible:' Students pepper sprayed during training

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos