Remove Rex Tillerson. Remove Jeff Sessions. Remove Betsy DeVos. Remove Steve Bannon. Remove Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Replace the Supreme Court nominee and do not change the majority vote rules in the Senate. Do not repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act.
Cease paying for protection for Melania Trump in any residence outside the White House. Cease payment for protection, travel to or from, and any incidental expenses incurred at Mar-a-Lago.
Investigate any and all ties to Russia by any member of the Trump team or supporters. Demand all of President Donald Trump’s tax returns and investigate them. Immediately move for Trump’s impeachment and prosecution.
Congress must do its job. Party is immaterial; the House and Senate serve the country.
Kyle Kuykendall
Lexington
