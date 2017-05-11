Sell Ky. coal to China

Kentucky has the opportunity to lead the world with foreign-policy assistance through production and export of coal to China.
One of North Korea’s main exports is coal, and China is its main customer. The United States should negotiate with China to stop buying North Korean coal and buy Kentucky coal, instead. That new arrangement would further open the way for more Chinese companies to look closer at Kentucky.
Now that Kentucky is open for business, thanks to Gov. Matt Bevin and our new Republican-led legislature, we should reach out to increase more foreign trade.
The increased sale of coal would also offset many of the hardships suffered under previous Democratic rule. Of course, liberals and the bitter media will oppose relief for working families, but that’s OK. They’re no longer in power.
We have the ability to greatly increase our exchange with major global partners such as China, Japan and the rest of Asia. Kentucky coal can be our great cost-effective energy ambassador to growing and established economies.
Kentucky is ready for more international trade, and the world is ready for Kentucky coal.
Bill Marshall
Midway
