Letters to the Editor

May 12, 2017 5:45 PM

Solution to free-speech fights

Many individuals have ridiculed students who oppose celebrity speakers. I support students’ right to object. In their courses, students are challenged to write essays that are free of logical fallacies and empty claims. Why should universities endorse speakers who thrive on spin and outrage?

Robert Reich of the University of California at Berkley argues that students should hear “vapid arguments” so that they can question the speaker. In reality, there is no genuine debate at these events, and if students object, they have likely heard the vapid arguments.

On the financial side, celebrities charge hefty fees, and those fees are often shared between a student organization and the university.

Students certainly can object to their tuition money going to bank accounts of people who enrich themselves by stirring outrage.

Even if the fees were paid by an entity separate from the university, granting a venue on campus and security protection constitutes an institutional endorsement.

Perhaps, to foster the spirit of free speech, universities should set aside part of the quad for a weekly Free Speech Slam where anybody can sign up to make a speech about anything; however, they cannot receive compensation of any kind. I hope some celebrity speakers would still choose to participate.

Barbara Szubinska

Lexington

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital

Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital 2:32

Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital
Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 0:37

Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible'
Small campus, connection with teachers attracted student to Alice Lloyd College 0:48

Small campus, connection with teachers attracted student to Alice Lloyd College

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos