Letters to the Editor

May 12, 2017 6:01 PM

School-tax hike guaranteed

I read in the April 30 Herald-Leader that Fayette County Schools has about 40 projects or so and that the question is “Which one will they tackle first?”

Here’s one budget priority project school officials will tackle in August and are guaranteed to pass, with no thinking involved: I move that we increase school taxes another 4 percent, meeting is adjourned until August and we hear a second. All of us in Fayette County have money trees growing in our backyards, so no problem with regard to money.

How many years in a row has the board raised school taxes? Officials seem to assume that we all get a 4 percent increase in our pay every year — or is that an alternative truth?

Ira Fink

Lexington

