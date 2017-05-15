Letters to the Editor

A health-care fix

How to fix the health insurance problem:

1. Double the amount the top 1 percent pay — the amount eliminated under the Republican plan — then add $2 trillion to health care.

2. Make the penalty for not buying health insurance more aggressive, through garnishment of wages if necessary.

3. Charge 130 percent to those with a lapse in coverage; people having no problem frequenting the hospital when something medical occurs.

4. Start reducing drug prices by putting a limit on the types of drugs prescribed and reducing the prices by 1 percent a year.

This is why I could never be elected as I have come up with a solution that would infuriate many people.

Mark Hewson

Winchester

