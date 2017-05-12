Let off too easy

After reading the article on the overtime situation at Lexington’s golf courses, I am appalled that the city employees involved are receiving only suspensions.
They denied people who make (probably) a few dollars an hour the right to have their work properly documented and paid for. The managers — especially the one who was reprimanded before for the same infraction —need to be relieved of their duties.
Too many golf courses around the country are closing down, and people who are qualified to do these jobs are being put out of work. Obviously, the ones in Lexington think that they are above the agencies that oversee the wage and hour laws of the state. Let those who were suspended go find work elsewhere and see if they can do as they please and store their boats on public property at their new jobs.
If managers cannot schedule people to avoid overtime, then there are bigger problems with the golf courses they run.
Kevin L. Smith
Lexington
