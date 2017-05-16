Don’t go down with Trump

President Donald Trump fired James Comey, who was leading the FBI’s investigation into Russian ties to his campaign. He met with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador the following day in the Oval Office and shut out American media.
During that meeting, Trump shared classified information about ISIS, compromising intelligence personnel and relationships. Trump repeatedly promised he would hold classified information in the most secure manner.
That was the latest example in his breaking promises. Do we need to give him more rope to hang himself or put our country at more risk?
Like the mythical Icarus who ignored warnings and flew too close to the sun, Trump is spiraling out of control and taking with him all the Republican leaders not speaking out now for a special prosecutor. They must subpoena any Comey recordings and demand the truth about the intelligence breach.
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, as well as Rep. Andy Barr won’t be able to separate from Trump when he crashes and burns if they don’t have the courage to speak up now against him in the name of truth, the Constitution and national security.
Continue to contact each of them every day. They must represent Kentucky.
Colleen Bellas
Lexington
