Stand up for democracy

President Donald Trump has obstructed justice, placing himself above accountability. Firing FBI Director James Comey during an investigation that may well have led to evidence that Trump, himself. was in collusion with a foreign government to usurp our democracy is blatant treason.
To what extent will Trump go to restore the “public trust”? Will he jail all of us who know better than to trust a narcissistic sociopath?
If we let this stand, dissent and criticism will be made illegal; those who speak out will be maliciously investigated, maligned and prosecuted under false pretext by an FBI used as his personal vendetta tool. It will start first with those he sees as the greatest threats, move to the rest of us slowly and then fall on us like instant night.
The cost of freedom is eternal vigilance because there is always someone attempting to steal it away. Because I swore an oath to defend my country and the Constitution, I will resist the rise of this Fourth Reich; to do otherwise is to be a traitor.
Neither liberals nor conservatives countenance tyranny. It is an American resolve to be free, and we should all be Americans while we still can.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
