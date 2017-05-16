We already knew that Sen. Mitch McConnell and most of his GOP colleagues were heartless and vile with the passage of their cruel health-care bill. Now it’s revealed they are also spineless traitors by not standing up to President Donald Trump over former FBI head James Comey’s firing and demanding an intensive, non-partisan investigation into all matters Russian.
These morally bankrupt Republicans will waste endless time and resources on nonsense like Benghazi, but cravenly cower before the stench of corruption and perhaps criminality emanating from the White House when it comes to the security of our country. That repugnant odor also clings to McConnell and his unpatriotic horde of Trump flunkies and stooges, proving the old adage that absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Charles Edward Pogue
Georgetown
