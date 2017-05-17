Display Lexington’s full history

Cheapside is a historical site for Lexington, and it was there that the most egregious part of slavery — and the black experience locally — occurred. It marks our darkest days. But it is our history, and to deny it or relocate it serves only to be somewhat dishonest; we should not whitewash the sins of our past.
But the statues there represent only part of our history. The true and more complete story is that there has been a conquest over the oppression represented by the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge. That conquest was slow in coming, but it has come.
There are now countless proud and victorious black people in Lexington, and we take pride in their accomplishments, our diversity and the opportunity presented to people of all races and ethnicities.
Why not honor their struggle and the triumph of their accomplishment? Perhaps add a statue of a trailblazer such as Harry Sykes or Audrey Grevious? Such a display would promote discussion and evoke great pride among Lexington’s black citizens and all who celebrate and honor their perseverance and triumph.
Mike Besten
Lexington
