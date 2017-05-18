Russia is no friend

National security officials have called Russia a primary obstacle to world peace in general and to American interests in particular.
Yet President Donald Trump continues to show favoritism, even admiration, for Russian leadership, despite its record of bloodshed and interference in elections here and elsewhere. If there is any doubt about the danger of Trump and Russia’s Vladmir Putin as bedfellows, consider:
1) The sudden firing of James Comey, who was overseeing an FBI investigation of probable Russian espionage in the 2016 election. It is quite apparent that Trump wants to quash that investigation.
2) Like Putin, Trump abhors a free press. Trump invited Kremlin-approved media to his meeting with the Russian foreign minister while excluding the American press. A free and vigorous press serves as an essential check on governmental overreach of all kinds.
The president must release his IRS returns so that his ties to Russia can be evaluated, and it is imperative that the newly appointed independent counsel get to the bottom of the Trump administration’s connections with Russia. Our democracy is at stake.
Arthur T. LaBar
Richmond
