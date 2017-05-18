Ky. senators lack courage

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul must display their leadership and love of country by taking serious action now.
President Donald Trump is the Republicans “bad baby” and they are responsible. They support him by actions and lack of actions. And what a mess they’ve made. This is worse than Watergate.
Lawmakers thought they could control him but they can’t. He does not play by the rules. He is a slick salesman and a very good showman. He’s able to fool most of the people most of the time (like in Kentucky). But he is a danger to our country.
Our senators have to speak to power and bear the consequences. Kentucky and national newspapers are speaking to power, so are the resisting public. Do not ignore them. Please save our country.
Andy Grimes
Lexington
