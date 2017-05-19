Better mental health care

Our society continues to have severe illnesses even. There have been improvements with more people having health insurance.
Many of diseases could be prevented or better stabilized if mental health issues were addressed. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, I see many people after they have had multiple tests completed with negative results. I see people who are not managing their diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association has developed a position statement: Whole Health Begins with Mental Health. In medical care, patients are evaluated for active physical symptoms. Psychiatric symptoms can present as physical symptoms. I urge all persons working with the public to recognize whole health cannot be achieved without addressing depression, anxiety, substance abuse and other conditions. If we want to improve the health of our citizens, mental health and substance abuse must be evaluated along with blood pressure, pulse and temperature.
Let us work to educate ourselves and all around us.
Kathy Brotzge
Louisville
Comments