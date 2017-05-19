Congress not listening

A friend once told me: “After I make up my mind, I don’t change it, even if I think I might be wrong, so you are wasting your time trying to talk me out of it.”
In Kentucky and the nation, it appears that many of our legislators have a similar mind-set. They have an agenda (made up their minds) and they are going to execute that agenda whether it hurts themselves or their constituents, or both.
Even though legislators are being advised by educators that charter schools will weaken traditional public schools where 80 percent of our children will continue to be educated and by health professionals that repealing the Affordable Care Act will result in millions of citizens losing their health insurance, the legislators are heartlessly pushing their agenda to establish charter schools and repeal the ACA. They are not listening.
Steve DeWitt
Edgewood
