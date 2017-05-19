Need info on horses

Thank you for publishing Kathy Guillermo’s April 30 commentary about injury reports on Kentucky Derby horses.
The horse racing industry should be required to release the medical conditions of the horses before racing them and should be protecting those with injuries.
I’m also wondering what happens to all the horses that are bred that aren’t “race worthy.” Last year, we heard American Pharoah sired 70-plus foals. Can there be enough farms/sanctuaries to care for all of them? Are there reports about what happens to all of Pharoah’s offspring as well as all the others?
We need this information so we can be aware of what we are supporting with our entertainment dollars.
Jody Emmitt
Lexington
