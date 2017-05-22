Letters to the Editor

May 22, 2017 1:33 PM

Why secret Trump tax returns?

What is President Donald Trump hiding in his tax returns? Nothing? Then Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Rep. Andy Barr should tell their president to release his tax returns.

The excuse of an audit is no excuse at all. The American people have the right to know. If our representatives do not support that sentence, then they, too, are involved in a shameful coverup and denial of the rights of the American people. They no longer support the idea of open government and transparency.

So shame on them. The American people will be waking up more and more to the shameful neglect by McConnell, Paul, Barr and other Republicans who cannot think for themselves. What do they have to lose by demanding Trump release his tax returns?

Erica Formisano

Lexington

