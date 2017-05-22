Arrest illegal Russian immigrants

When will ICE agents begin arresting the estimated 12 million Russians who in this country illegally? Why do 700,000 of them enter the U.S. every year?
I want to know why Homeland Security has not arrested the nearly 600 recognized organized crime groups that have global reach? The FBI knows they are here, yet nothing is done. Human trafficking to the rich?
President Donald Trump used undocumented workers to build Trump Tower. Ivanka Trump’s merchandise is made in Bangladesh by companies that pay 30 cents a day. The Keystone XL pipeline is being made with foreign steel.
This is not what working class people are about.
Carrie Sommers
Paris
