Get truth in Russia probes

As a registered Republican and a natural-born citizen of the United States, I want Congress and federal law enforcement to follow the leads on the Russian interference in our election wherever it leads us, and all — and I do mean all — involved must be removed from any office.
Whether this follow-through causes our party to lose the House or Senate or the White House, we must bring the illegal actions of those involved to justice; this is what our forefathers intended. We must honor the office of the president with honesty above all. I know what’s at stake, but this is what this country stands for. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie must do what’s right.
Gina Robin Jones
Williamstown
