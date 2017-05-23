Turn over tax returns

I find it very hard to understand why President Donald Trump will not disclose his tax returns. If he would do it today, he could put the issue behind him and be free to pursue what he thinks he was elected to do. Or does he have something to hide that, if known, would have kept him from even being a candidate?
To me, the adjective that best describes Trump is “bizarre.” He ran an unprecedented bizarre primary campaign against his Republican opponents where he rudely, crudely attacked the other GOP candidates unmercifully. In the general election campaign, Trump continued his bizarre strategy against the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. Now it appears a bizarre Trump presidency could be in the works.
Every person of every political party should want Trump to release his tax returns, better now than later, or never. The best time would have been before or during the primaries. If Trump does not release them before the 2018 mid-term elections, it should be a major mid-term issue that will motivate Democrats, Independents and even Republicans to go to the polls in record-breaking numbers.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Lousiville
