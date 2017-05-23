Democrats’ potty mouths

We call it “cussing” up here in the hills. It seems like Democrats can’t talk unless they are cussing. A teacher once told me that was a sign of a weak mind expressing itself.
Don’t Democrats realize kids are watching, or don’t they care? Democrats think it helps to get their point over better, but they don’t realize how it makes them look. Where I grew up, if a woman or kids were around, there was no cussing by men.
The Democrats take God’s name in vain; I wish the TV stations would bleep that out.
Many years back, this would not have happened, but it shows how far we are drawing away from God. People don’t fear anything anymore.
The way the Democrats are going, it will be a long time before they win an election.
Look at the past election; they are still mad. Why don’t they forget and let President Donald Trump do his work, which Barack Obama should have done as president. Trump did more in 100 days than Obama did in eight years.
We have a president who has a backbone, and people aren’t used to that.
Bobby N. Osborn
Allen
Comments