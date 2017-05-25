Shame on Trump critics

I have read letter upon letter in the months since Donald Trump was elected president — on how he stole the election, he lied, he hates women, he is a racist and how he colluded with the Russians to steal the election.
Why are liberals’ opinions so right and the millions of people who voted for him are somehow wrong? Why is it that he does not deserve to be president? Why do so many not understand that Hillary Clinton betrayed the United States and its citizens? She lied so many times and she thought she was entitled to be president. She was not entitled, and millions of people saw through her.
Trump is enforcing the immigration laws that have been on the books for years; he is not pulling people off the street just so he can deport them. People who protest and say Trump is not their president should be ashamed. He was elected, he is the president, and they need to get over it.
A lot of us thought Barack Obama would turn out to be a horrible president, and he proved us wrong. But we did not burn neighborhoods or steal from businesses.
Kim Palmer
Lexington
