Topsy-turvy world

It seems to me that many people in the country have gone completely crazy.
Consider: A Republican congressman said no one will die from a lack of health care. Conservatives profess admiration for Russia’s leader, who is a murderer and totalitarian. Pregnancy is considered pre-existing condition, but erectile dysfunction isn’t. Conservatives want to criminalize possession of marijuana and legitimize sexual assault. Some people want to protect a zygote but allow a baby born with a fatal disorder to die. Young adults in their 20s are considered children. Coal is supposed to represent “clean energy” while climate change is considered a hoax.
The truth is whatever a propagandist can make people believe. Russian intervention in the presidential election was normal politics. The most qualified candidate for president in U.S. history won the popular vote by 3 million votes and lost the election. Most new cabinet secretaries are seeking to dismantle and/or destroy the federal agency they control. Free speech is surreptitiously being abrogated for ordinary citizens and expanded for the powerful and their sycophants. The president is a narcissistic sociopath who communicates lies via Twitter.
Is this “Alice in Wonderland?” It feels like America has fallen down a rabbit hole. Are there no longer any adults left in our federal government?
Jim Porter
Danville
