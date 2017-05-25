Trump is right

President Donald Trump’s tweets were once again vindicated. The most frivolous contention from the Democrats is the odd claim of Russian hacking of the election. Honestly, it would be far more sensational if the fake news would just come all-the-way out and say it was Edward Snowden who hacked the election. This fake scenario at least still has the Russian connection from where Snowden is now justifiably exiled for treason.
The hacking theory never got off the ground because hacking, when real, leaves an instant trail. So who was tried? Who was convicted? Who? There’s such an odd range between instant trail and 10 months without a conviction.
Maybe the hacking was intended to cause a Trump loss, but the shallow instigator erred and didn’t give the Democrats quite enough votes and was taken by complete surprise by the all-red map. This scenario explains why the theorists don’t want to dig too deep: it might surface that Trump’s mandate was even larger than already known.
But again, smarter theories make too much sense. Funny stuff. Keep America great, folks.
Jim Douglass
Centerville, Ohio
