Forget the wall; fix the roads

President Donald Trump keeps talking about a wall between the United States and Mexico, but with the shape our bridges, highways and other public facilities are in, the money must be spent on these important structures for the American citizens, not just for him and his hangers-on.
Look how much could be done for working citizens with $70 billion, about what it will cost to build the wall. Look how many bridges and highways can be improved for tax-paying citizens. The maintenance of Trump’s childish wall will cost about $150 million a year. Look at the lives this could save on the highways.
I guess he can’t learn from history since he was never in the military. Adolf Hitler had the Atlantic Wall constructed. It cost many lives but did not stop our troops. No permanent fixture built through hate has ever stopped peace-loving people.
Bill Manuel
Lexington
