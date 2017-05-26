Proud moments

Two wonderful programs were presented in Lexington recently.
The Honor Flight Kentucky Program on April 22 was truly a patriotic time for our community.
Phillip Pittman and George Campbell and many supporters are to be commended for their leadership in providing for our veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to fly to the nation’s capital and visit the national monuments erected in their honor.
The reception Saturday night at Blue Grass Airport was amazing. Hundreds of friends and family members with flags and posters were there to greet these heroes and welcome them home from a long day’s journey.
The next day, the Central Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes held its appreciation banquet at the University of Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum; more than 800 supporters attended.
The FCA was thanked by athletic directors, sports commentators, coaches and athletes from universities, colleges and public schools for the organization’s dedicated efforts to bring Jesus Christ into the lives of athletes and coaches.
Attending these programs and experiencing all of the good things that are happening makes one proud to be an American.
Henry Duncan
Versailles
