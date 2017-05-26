Stop giving to panhandlers

Please stop giving money to the panhandlers downtown.
I live off South Limestone near Maxwell Street. I’ve seen four people shooting up at three in the afternoon in my neighbor’s stairwell, throwing needles on our lot; a panhandler parking and changing into an old coat; a Good Samaritan Hospital nurse punched in the face and knocked to the ground for refusing a cigarette; two of my neighbors who were returning home attacked in our parking lot; a panhandler throwing a raging fit for getting a parking ticket; and alcohol and food trash all over the porches of the Victorian homes on Limestone.
My husband and I both have been called obscene names for truthfully saying we are carrying no money, just out walking.
Please do not facilitate this behavior. These people are a dangerous menace.
Jean Wilcox
Lexngton
