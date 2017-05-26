Single people overtaxed

I watched House Speaker Paul Ryan’s news conference on the soon-to-be announced Republican tax proposal, including the largest tax cuts “of mankind.”
He claims the steps that the administration is taking will save businesses and families $67 billion. What Ryan failed to mention was the $42 trillion in revenue this country will lose after the Trump administration cuts corporate taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent.
President Donald Trump keeps promising all of these huge tax cuts for businesses. Ryan also spoke of “cuts for businesses and families.” What about single-person households like mine?
Single individuals are already taxed more than anybody else in this country. It feels like I’m being punished for not being married. I’m not against marriage, but I pay way more than a two-parent household of four. If you compared my gross income with my actual take-home pay, you would be shocked.
This country can no longer continue to support entire families off the backs of single people. It’s not fair, but I feel hopeful because many people between ages 18 to 55 love being unmarried just like me. Single people cannot support the entire country.
Yolanda Averette
Lexington
