Just add ketchup

The Herald-Leader reported earlier this month that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was complaining that former first lady Michelle Obama’s school meals nutritional program is not working because the kids are tossing their healthy meals in the trash.
I have a solution.
Then-President Ronald Reagan’s budget director said tomato ketchup is a vegetable. Simply slather all that nutritional food with ketchup, and the kids will gobble it right down. Problem solved.
Ralph Derickson
Lexington
