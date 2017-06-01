Copycat Bevin

Gov. Matt Bevin called reporters “ignorant people asking foolish questions.”
Are they ignorant or do they simply see through Bevin’s smoke and mirrors?
The governor stated that he’s only going to communicate with the public through Facebook and Twitter. Remind you of anyone? “Only listen to my Facebook and Twitter posts” is like the Wizard of Oz’s “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
We need people who ask questions — especially since Kentucky has for its chief executive a surly, shifty New Hampshire native who seems to be propagandizing his own self-serving agenda utilizing social media. Remind you of anyone?
As an elected official doing the people’s business, Bevin does not get to decide what is, or is not, a legitimate question. And he does not get to decide which questions he will or won’t answer. Well, I want him to release his tax returns, given that he said he would if he won the election. Remind you of anyone?
I want questions asked and answered about his new house and those friends who seem to be making a lot of money off his governing of our state. Remind you of anyone?
Victoria Brock
Lexington
Comments