Shattering rhetoric

I saw the article about the terrible person who dared shoot out Herald-Leader windows. What is this world coming to? Thank goodness no one was hurt.
I was especially touched by publisher Rufus M. Friday’s comment about the level of rhetoric directed at journalists recently in the United States and in Kentucky.
I know another group of people who have been vastly maligned by this very same rhetoric for the past eight years: the heroes of our nation, the men and women of our police departments.
Think of how often in the past eight years newspapers and liberal “news” shows on the national and state level spewed condemnation on them for their protection of our citizens. The Herald-Leader contributed its share.
Hmm ... how does it feel to be on the receiving end of such rhetoric? I noticed the first call made in your time of distress was to those very same police. How very ironic.
Pat Nussbaum
Nicholasville
Comments