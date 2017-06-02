Red lights out of control

I know that traffic is a touchy subject for all who live in Lexington and I hope this letter can make the city government aware of an oversight.
As I head to work during the week, I travel Man o’ War Boulevard from Tates Creek Road to Interstate 75, which is in the Hamburg area.
You would think that at 4:30 a.m. this journey of 6.5 miles would be easy. The neighborhood roads along Man o’ War have very little traffic. The obvious priority is the traffic on Man o’ War. And with modern sensors you would think that this flow would be smooth and efficient.
It is not. I am not sure who engineers this. I am not sure who is in charge. Are they qualified? Do they care?
As I travel this stretch, I am dumbfounded by how these traffic lights change to red at three roads in particular: Buckhorn Drive, Helmsdale Place and Pink Pigeon Parkway. Every morning, I catch red lights at those roads even though there is no traffic on them.
Can this stupidity be looked into?
Barry Young
Lexington
