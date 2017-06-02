A Christian man’s word

What is in Gov. Matt Bevin’s taxes that would make a strong Christian man say he will release them if elected, and then say he will not after the election?
With strong Christian men, their word is a bond to others. It’s a big deal. Can’t be broken. And we all have immense respect for men who hold to their bond no matter how difficult it may be. For him to betray us -- and it can’t be more clear that it is a betrayal to the people of Kentucky -- there must be something really big in those tax returns.
Todd Neary
Lexington
Comments