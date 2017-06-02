U.S. not paying its dues

In President Donald Trump’s appearance at NATO headquarters in Brussels, he noted that certain member countries owed “massive amounts of money” to the United States and NATO — even though contributions are voluntary.
But as of the end of November 2010, the United States owed $1.182 billion to the budget of the United Nations. By September 2015, the United States debt grew to $3 billion. At that time, the U.S. was the only permanent member of the Security Council not to have yet paid its 2015 dues.
How does one explain this disparity? For the United States, it is NATO first.
Perhaps this is part of the “America first mentality.” Jesus said it best: “The first shall be last, and the last first.”
William Poole
Lexington
