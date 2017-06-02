Support history museum

Thanks to reporter Beth Musgrave for an excellent article on the Lexington History Museum. We no longer have a large exhibit space in the Old Courthouse but, from Gallery Hops to a speakers series to our never-ending quest to find and preserve artifacts for future generations, we have a lot going on. To sign up for newsletters and event notices, donate to the cause or see the cool virtual museum Musgrave described, go to www.lexhistory.org. And if you know of a great exhibit space available for little or no cost, send us an email at info@lexhistory.org.
Andy Mead
Board member
Lexington History Museum
Lexington
Comments