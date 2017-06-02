Letters to the Editor

June 02, 2017 6:44 PM

Support history museum

Thanks to reporter Beth Musgrave for an excellent article on the Lexington History Museum. We no longer have a large exhibit space in the Old Courthouse but, from Gallery Hops to a speakers series to our never-ending quest to find and preserve artifacts for future generations, we have a lot going on. To sign up for newsletters and event notices, donate to the cause or see the cool virtual museum Musgrave described, go to www.lexhistory.org. And if you know of a great exhibit space available for little or no cost, send us an email at info@lexhistory.org.

Andy Mead

Board member

Lexington History Museum

Lexington

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky on drawing nine walks

Kentucky on drawing nine walks 1:59

Kentucky on drawing nine walks
Sean Hjelle credits UK's defense 0:34

Sean Hjelle credits UK's defense
Nick Mingione: NCAA win was awesome 1:26

Nick Mingione: NCAA win was awesome

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos