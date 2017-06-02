Trump, Bevin alike

Since Donald Trump became president, I’ve noticed he and Gov. Matt Bevin have a lot in common.
While campaigning, both promised to release their tax returns if they won. After being elected, both refused to do so. Both want to repeal the Affordable Care Act and kick thousands to the health care curb. Both have questionable real estate deals. Each struggles with telling the truth. And their policies regarding coal are harmful to the environment and do nothing to help coal miners.
Let’s hope Bevin doesn’t build a border wall between Kentucky and Tennessee.
Walter Frazier
Lexington
