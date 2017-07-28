Let refugees in U.S.

As a refugee from Somalia, I am saddened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to partially reinstate the travel ban. I came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia 21 years ago. My family and I were forced to leave everything behind after a full-blown war broke out in my home country.
As with many refugees, I would have preferred to remain in my homeland. However, the scope of the war was long and extremely difficult for my family. I came to the United States with my older brother, who took care of us, two other brothers, three nieces and four nephews. What has made the biggest difference in overcoming these hardships is the welcome that I received when I joined my new community in Louisville.
I would not have the life that I have today without the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which is threatened by this ruling. I continue now to believe in the importance of welcoming other refugees, for others have welcomed me.
Luul Afrah
Kentucky delegate
Refugee Congress
Louisville
