Sounds, looks like collusion

If President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin are not in collusion, why do they both attack our free press? Why do they both attack our intelligence community? Why does Trump take the word of Putin over our intelligence service? Why does he place people, Rex Tillerson, for example, who have relations with Russia in positions of policy and power? Why does he treat our allies with the same disdain and disrespect as Putin does?
If Trump and Putin are not in collusion, why do they share virtually the same narrative, and what looks like the same global strategy? Why do both only fake democracy and do autocracy and fascism?
Just things to think about.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
Comments