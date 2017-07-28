Letters to the Editor

Trump isn’t embraceable

July 28, 2017 2:30 PM

There have been many times during the 2016 election process and since Donald Trump became president that I have felt I had entered the Twilight Zone. However, a June 30 letter really thrust me into it.

Does the writer really want us to “embrace” Trump’s favorite mantra, “If someone hits me, I hit back 10 times as hard?” Are we to teach our children and grandchildren that behavior? While we are at it, we could teach them to bully friends with tweets, disrespect women and make fun of the disabled.

If these are the qualities she admires in a political party, the GOP should be ashamed that she wishes to switch to it.

Barbara Plymale

Lexington

  Comments  

