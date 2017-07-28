U.S. not a theocracy

America is a secular nation. In Kentucky, there are many who desire a theocracy. Rep. D.J. Johnson recently claimed that “principles from the Bible … set the foundation … used to develop documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” as Gov. Matt Bevin signed the biblical literacy bill.
When our Founding Fathers created the Constitution in 1787 and the Bill of Rights in 1789, they omitted words such as God, Jesus, creator, Christianity, etc. Article 6, section 3, prohibits a religious test for public office. The Bill of Rights opposes the Ten Commandments. The first four commandments prohibit worshiping other gods, making a graven image, using God’s name in vain and dishonoring the Sabbath. The First Amendment’s first clause permits such activities. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” should be a guiding force for our lawmakers.
“In God We Trust” was not declared our national motto until 1956 and was not on any paper currency until 1957. The Pledge of Allegiance did not include “under God” until 1954. Many politicians in Frankfort and Washington ignore these facts.
Edwin Hensley
Louisville
