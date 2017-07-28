Letters to the Editor

U.S. not a theocracy

July 28, 2017 2:30 PM

America is a secular nation. In Kentucky, there are many who desire a theocracy. Rep. D.J. Johnson recently claimed that “principles from the Bible … set the foundation … used to develop documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” as Gov. Matt Bevin signed the biblical literacy bill.

When our Founding Fathers created the Constitution in 1787 and the Bill of Rights in 1789, they omitted words such as God, Jesus, creator, Christianity, etc. Article 6, section 3, prohibits a religious test for public office. The Bill of Rights opposes the Ten Commandments. The first four commandments prohibit worshiping other gods, making a graven image, using God’s name in vain and dishonoring the Sabbath. The First Amendment’s first clause permits such activities. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” should be a guiding force for our lawmakers.

“In God We Trust” was not declared our national motto until 1956 and was not on any paper currency until 1957. The Pledge of Allegiance did not include “under God” until 1954. Many politicians in Frankfort and Washington ignore these facts.

Edwin Hensley

Louisville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall 0:40

Malik Monk signs autographs for fans at Fayette Mall
Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play 1:10

Malik Monk didn't watch summer leagues since he couldn't play
Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old 0:26

Malik Monk: I would beat Jordan, he's pretty old

View More Video