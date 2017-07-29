Prosecute reckless parents

Thanks to John Cheves and the Herald-Leader for the excellent investigative reporting on child shootings in Kentucky (“‘I’m sorry, Mom!’: A child accidentally shoots a child in Kentucky every 7 weeks”).
Public officials charged with protecting their fellow citizens should reflect seriously on the disturbing tendency “not to pile on” parents and other adults who recklessly put children at risk of death or grievous harm. And those who cherish the right to bear arms should take seriously the responsibility to secure them.
These horrific shootings are heartbreaking for the families, yes, but also failures of law enforcement and criminal justice. Until such wanton endangerment is recognized and prosecuted for what it is, the tragic violence and deaths will continue.
David Witt
Lexington
Comments