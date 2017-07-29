Fearless filly appreciated

What a fascinating June 8 article by Mary Jean Wall on the filly Sergeant Reckless, the legendary war heroine.
It’s hard to believe that a small Mongol filly was brave enough to be trained by the Marines as a pack horse during the Korean War. She was one of the very few war horses in history assigned a specific mission under hostile fire. Twice wounded, she continued on for nine months carrying ammunition up the steep hill to the beleaguered Marine outpost while bringing the wounded and dead back. Decorated eight times for her heroic and gallant actions, she merited the praise.
My family and I are so pleased that the Kentucky Horse Park is planning a statue in her honor. Our sincere thanks to the Herald-Leader for sharing this compelling story with its readers.
Ellen Zehnder
Georgetown
Comments