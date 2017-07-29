Grimes’ resistance

What is Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes trying to cover up? She refuses the White House’s request for voter information regarding the 2016 presidential election.
What could it be? Evidence of illegal aliens voting or evidence of hacking by someone other than the Russians? Evidence of Democrats tinkering with the voting tabulation? Probably not, since her pal Hillary Clinton got totally trounced. Evidence of Republican tinkering with the voting tabulation? Probably not, since her pal the state attorney general would sue the pants off someone.
I give up.
Or, maybe she is resisting. That’s it; she is resisting.
Anyway, the voters of Kentucky spoke their mind on Election Day, and Democrats, we got your message. Please stop beating yourselves up. We hear you loud and clear.
Robert Murphy
Wellington
