Send in the clowns

None of the proposed responses to the problem of the courthouse statues seems entirely satisfactory. Leaving them there, unchallenged, would be an affront to the African-American community; pulling them down would be too ISIS-like; and putting up a bunch of new statues to stand there and argue with them would be too expensive, and would inevitably result in even more bad art on the public square.
I have a $5 solution to this dilemma: red rubber noses. If John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge had red rubber noses, they’d instantly be rendered as benign as a pair of Wavy Gravy bookends. And just for good measure, I further propose that, as an homage to the LGBTQ community, the testicles of Black Bess, Morgan’s famously transgendered stallion, be painted shocking pink.
Problem solved. That was easy.
Ed McClanahan
Lexington
