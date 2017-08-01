McConnell a failure

If there has ever been a failure as Senate majority leader, it is Mitch McConnell, who, after seven years of trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and with the Republicans in control of the House, the Senate and the presidency, has struck out again.
Remember when Barack Obama was elected president and McConnell said his No. 1 goal was to make him a one-term president? We all know how that turned out. Think about that: a leading Republican not talking about any plans to help America but only to try to destroy a president and a health plan that the majority of people need.
Of course, McConnell has to please his wealthy owners, which include the far right-wing Koch brothers, who want all laws that regulate any of their empire destroyed. And President Donald Trump and McConnell are trying to do that by trying to get rid of the EPA, which helps us to have clean air and water.
The Trump administration is a total disaster and dangerous not only to America but also the world. If Republicans loved this country as they should instead of thinking only of themselves, they would be in the process of impeaching the worst president in history.
Joe Burchard
Paducah
Comments