Letters to the Editor

Media war on president

August 02, 2017 5:48 PM

The media have declared war and open season on President Donald Trump. It is sucking away the oxygen from many important items affecting our country. Their latest beef is Trump folks talking with Russians before the election.

Our media brand some countries as enemies while others are supposed to be friends or allies, meaning enemies are always bad and friends and allies always get a pass. Winston Churchill said, “England does not have friends and England does not have enemies. England has interests.”

So our enemies may have similar interests as we have, and we should be able to work with them.

Another media beef is the popular votes in the election. This argument is irrelevant; Trump won with electoral votes. Let us all help him make our country safe, strong and prosperous. Criticism of policy is healthy, but no more personal attacks. I did not vote for the president, but the election has consequences.

Neal Walker

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball 1:58

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball
Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 0:44

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp
UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 1:26

UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state'

View More Video