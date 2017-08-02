Media war on president

The media have declared war and open season on President Donald Trump. It is sucking away the oxygen from many important items affecting our country. Their latest beef is Trump folks talking with Russians before the election.
Our media brand some countries as enemies while others are supposed to be friends or allies, meaning enemies are always bad and friends and allies always get a pass. Winston Churchill said, “England does not have friends and England does not have enemies. England has interests.”
So our enemies may have similar interests as we have, and we should be able to work with them.
Another media beef is the popular votes in the election. This argument is irrelevant; Trump won with electoral votes. Let us all help him make our country safe, strong and prosperous. Criticism of policy is healthy, but no more personal attacks. I did not vote for the president, but the election has consequences.
Neal Walker
Lexington
