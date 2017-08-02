Control Trump before it’s too late

Remember when Donald Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters?”
I don’t know about you, but I thought it was just this crazy guy’s crazy way of expressing himself.
Guess what. It is beginning to look as if he sincerely meant that he is above the law, that he can do anything he wants to do whether or not it is legal, that he can say anything he wants to say and that this handshaking fool should not be subject to penalties that apply to the rest of us. He appears to be trying to convince the civilized world that his behavior and expression are normal and that he has the right to them and their implementation regardless of their impact on people or society.
Let’s hope we can control our president before he does something terrible to our country or the world.
John C. Wolff, Jr.
Lexington
