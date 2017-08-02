Paper doing its job

The article on the death of the 8-year-old girl, the coverup by the prosecutor and children’s services, and the treatment of the whistle-blower really rocked me. This article was great work on the newspaper’s part and an example of what great journalism can be.
If there is a God, there is a special place in hell for the father and girlfriend who are in prison. Also, there should be a special place for the prosecutor and bureaucrats at children’s services.
Nowadays, the media in general get about as much respect as a congressman, but please keep up the good work.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
