Any sinkhole insurance coverage?

Most of us read of the sinkhole that recently occurred in Florida and caused a major property loss.
In Kentucky, we cannot buy insurance against a similar situation. I have carried Kentucky Farm Bureau insurance for years, but the policy’s earthquake provision would not cover a sinkhole loss unless it was caused by a volcanic flow.
Our nearest volcanic flow is in Yellowstone National Park, at Old Faithful Resort in Wyoming.
We had a minor property loss caused by a sinkhole here in Stonewall a few years ago, so if anyone reading this knows where I could purchase coverage, please let me know.
James M. McGlennon
Lexington
