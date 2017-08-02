Letters to the Editor

Any sinkhole insurance coverage?

August 02, 2017 6:00 PM

Most of us read of the sinkhole that recently occurred in Florida and caused a major property loss.

In Kentucky, we cannot buy insurance against a similar situation. I have carried Kentucky Farm Bureau insurance for years, but the policy’s earthquake provision would not cover a sinkhole loss unless it was caused by a volcanic flow.

Our nearest volcanic flow is in Yellowstone National Park, at Old Faithful Resort in Wyoming.

We had a minor property loss caused by a sinkhole here in Stonewall a few years ago, so if anyone reading this knows where I could purchase coverage, please let me know.

James M. McGlennon

Lexington

