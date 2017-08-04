Letters to the Editor

Informative commentary

August 04, 2017 4:16 PM

Thanks to the Herald-Leader for publishing Jillean McCommons’ July 15 commentary, “Corporatism’s triumph.” It is one of the most informative articles I have read in a long time. The author has a robust grasp of the current dilemmas brought upon us by our timid, careless, greedy lawmakers, who take care of themselves first in Washington and Kentucky. McCommons has a skillful, gentle voice that most readers will understand and I hope they will consider what she is saying.

Every issue she describes shows the difficulties our current workforce faces. From Ph.D.s to those without a high school education, most workers face a downward trend. Unbridled capitalism is turning our democracy into a dog-eat-dog competition tending toward authoritarianism.

I hope all my friends and family will read this important article. It’s something I have tried to write for a very long time but could not complete.

By the way, in the July 20 Courier-Journal, readers will find another important article, “Lizard Brain endangers our democracy” by Ben Carter. It is also a good read.

We are lucky to have both the Herald-Leader and the Courier-Journal in Kentucky. You folks are doing a good job. Keep it up. I support the press.

Andy Grimes

Lexington

